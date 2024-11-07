Report – Liverpool have made contact to sign £90million star

Liverpool are one of the most in-form teams in the world and have lost just one game under Arne Slot so far – a rare 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest at home.

Most players have bought into the Dutch coach’s tactical setup but there are a few players who have not been at their best.

News – Liverpool plan to initiate talks in January to sign £58m-£66m midfielder – Report

Andy Robertson is still adapting to the new role he is being asked to play in Slot’s system and Kostas Tsikimas has outperformed him in limited chances so far this season. Similarly, Dominik Szoboszlai is not having the best time in the #10 role.

The issue with the Hungarian midfield star is that as hard-working as he is, the attacking numbers are simply not there to justify his place as an attacking midfielder in the system. Curtis Jones almost always seems to be doing a better job than him.

The No.10 that Liverpool want – Florian Wirtz

One player that Liverpool have been linked with for quite some time now is Bayer Leverkusen star, Florian Wirtz. The Reds have been preparing to lure him to Anfield and who wouldn’t, considering the form that he is in?

Now, as per TeamTalk, Liverpool have made contact to sign the talented German playmaker next summer, and are set to be the biggest rivals to Manchester City for his signature. Pep Guardiola’s men might be seeing Wirtz as the perfect replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.

The news is that it could take a price tag of around £90million to sign the Bundesliga attacker.

The German maestro is one of the most talented young players in the world and despite Leverkusen’s good form, it is only a matter of time before he joins a top European club.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool can pip Man City to Wirtz’s signature. Should they splash £90million to hire his services?