Deal close – Liverpool now nearing agreement with key superstar

Liverpool are on top of the Premier League and Champions League tables and the main thing concerning them apart from injuries are the expiring contracts of three superstars.

Captain, Virgil van Dijk, vice-captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and playmaker, Mohamed Salah, will be able to discuss pre contracts with foreign clubs in less than two months. Now, the Reds are nearing an agreement with one of them.

According to an exclusive story covered by TEAMtalk, Liverpool are close to agreeing a renewal with Dutch international, Van Dijk, who has not put a foot wrong in the current campaign.

The news source mention that many expect Salah to leave. The Egyptian attacker, who has regularly scored and created goals since joining from Roma back in 2017, is heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but prefers to stay at Merseyside.

On the other hand, Trent Alexander-Arnold is wanted by Spanish and European champions, Real Madrid, but the Reds are pushing him to put pen to paper.

However, Van Dijk is hardly linked with any other club, has already confirmed that he is in talks over a new deal and TEAMtalk claim the fresh contract with Liverpool is very close.

The former Southampton central defender transformed the Anfield backline when he arrived in 2018 and his impact is still massive six years on at the age of 33.

The Merseysiders do need to look for a long term replacement but without a shadow of a doubt, they should at least offer Virgil a two year extension.

