Decision – Liverpool ready to reject all offers for £200,000 a week star

After appointing Arne Slot as the new manager to succeed Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool were surprisingly very quiet in the summer window.

They attempted to hire a new midfielder but having failed to do that, the Reds ended up signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus late in the window. They also purchased Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia but he will join the club ahead of next season.

Upon moving to Anfield, Chiesa has found it difficult to get regular game-time, featuring only 19 minutes total in the Premier League and Champions League.

He has been out injured in recent times and is likely to return following this November international break. So, speculation surrounding his future has started to emerge ahead of the January window.

However, Inter Live states Liverpool have made it clear that they don’t want to let Chiesa leave and are ready to reject all the offers in January.

Chiesa is not happy with what he is experiencing in England with Liverpool, hence he could push to leave to return to Italy and his agent has already held talks with Inter Milan and AS Roma over a potential move.

Simone Inzaghi likes the former Juventus star but the Nerazzurri have no money to spend in January so they could offer a loan proposal with an option to make the move permanent for a fee of around £10m.

Chiesa – who currently earns around £200,000-a-week in salary – has a contract until 2028 hence having recently signed him for a fee of around £12.5m, Liverpool are expected to demand way more than £10m if they are forced to sell him permanently next year.

It is difficult to break into the Reds’ starting Xl and play in the forward position consistently as they already have ample quality and depth in the department.

The Azzurri star should recover and wait for the opportunity, that will eventually arrive as we are not even half way through the season.