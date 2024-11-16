Man United blow as Liverpool are ready to secure signing £50m star – Report

Liverpool and Manchester United are two clubs who aren’t the most pleasant bunch with one and another due to their long-standing rivalry.

The two giants of English football are great rivals both on and off the pitch, although those results have been largely skewed in the Reds’ favor in recent times.

It always feels good as a Reds fan to see them pip the Red Devils to the signature of a player. It feels like getting one over them, off the pitch and the six-time European champions look like they are in with the opportunity to do just that.

As per Anfield Watch, Man United could suffer a blow as Liverpool are ready to secure the signing of Bournemouth left-back, Milos Kerkez. It is worth noting that the Old Trafford failed to sign the player after failing to afford his £40m fee back then.

Now, the Merseysiders are all set to leapfrog their English rivals to the Hungarian’s signature. the former AZ Alkmaar defender is reportedly valued at around £50m and the Reds are preparing for talks to sign the fullback who can dominate the left flank in the future.

It is worth noting that Kerkez gets along very well with Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian international could convince his younger counterpart to make the transfer to Anfield and this is a partnership that they can continue at club level.

Currently, Liverpool have Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas as the options at left-back. Both players are have been good this season.

However, signing someone young like the 21-year-old would be an incredible coup for the Anfield side, especially considering his age.

It remains to be seen what the future holds. Signing Kerkez while pipping Man United would be a sweet transfer and let’s wait and see if Liverpool can get it done in the upcoming transfer window.