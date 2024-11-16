Report – Liverpool could agree surprise deal to sign £80million star

Virgil van Dijk’s importance in the Liverpool starting Xl is second to none and it was evident a few seasons ago when they struggled amid his absence due to a serious knee injury.

However, he is set to turn 34 next year and his existing deal with the Reds is set to expire at the end of this season. Therefore, the Dutchman’s future at Anfield is currently hanging in the balance.

News – Man United blow as Liverpool are ready to secure signing £50m star – Report

It has been reported that the Merseysiders are looking at options to replace the defender and a few names have been mentioned as potential targets with Marc Guehi being the most prominent one.

Now, GiveMeSport state that Liverpool are interested in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and they could move to agree on a surprise deal to sign the defender.

Considering the rivalry between the two Merseyside clubs, the Toffees wouldn’t want to make it easy for the Reds to get the deal done and have slapped a whopping £80m price tag on his head.

Manchester United made a concrete approach to hire Branthwaite last summer and even submitted two official proposals. They eventually couldn’t find an agreement with Everton and ended up landing De Ligt an Yoro. GMS claim the Old Trafford outfit remain keen on signing the Toffees star.

It was reported last month that Liverpool are looking to trump the Red Devils in this race by submitting a formal proposal with the defender ready to move to Anfield. If Branthwaite decides to switch to the red side, he would become a villain to the blue one.

The 22-year-old displayed impressive performances last term and even scored a goal against Liverpool at Goodison Park in the Premier League – which demolished Jurgen Klopp’s side’s hope of winning the league.

However, he has had injury problems thus far this campaign and has only started two games in the Premier League. In your view, should Liverpool go for Branthwaite to replace Van Dijk?