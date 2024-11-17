Gazzetta – Liverpool ‘confident’ of agreeing deal with £58.4million star

Liverpool are in top form so far this season, sitting five points atop the Premier League table. They are also the only team in the Champions League that are yet to drop points, maintaining a perfect record until now.

Their adaptation to the Arne Slot era has been as seamless as they come. The Reds looks to be exuberating confidence on the pitch. They also play a brand of football that is very pleasing to watch, on the eye.

News – Expert reveals surprising update on Liverpool superstar’s renewal

However, one major issue that the Merseysiders have on their horizon is the contract renewals of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. The three superstars of the club could leave as free agents at the end of the season.

Now, as per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool are ‘confident’ of agreeing a deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold over a new contract despite concrete interest from Real Madrid. The club vice-captain is one of the most talented right-backs in the world.

As per the Italian source, the Anfield side are more assured of the £58.4million star signing a contract than the Egyptian forward.

Unlike Trent, extending Salah’s contract could be a little bit trickier, with the player still having doubts about his future.

If Liverpool manage to convince Trent to extend his contract amid interest from the Los Blancos, it would be a huge coup.

The 26-year-old brings a lot of quality to the table from an attacking perspective and he also is the future club captain in the making.

It remains to be seen how confident Liverpool are about negotiating a contract with Trent. Let’s wait and see how it pans out in the coming months.