Liverpool talk again to finally sign £20.8million playmaker – Report

Olympique Lyonnais, more famously referred to as Lyon were once French giants who are now falling into the abyss.

They are in one of the worst ever phases in their history and have been handed provisional relegation to Ligue 2 for next season.

Should they fail to meet the demands by the end of this campaign, relegation is inevitable and some of their best talents could be on the market for a dirt-cheap fee.

One such player who Liverpool are looking at is French playmaker, Rayan Cherki.

Back in the summer, Cherki was linked with a transfer to Liverpool, they held talks as his contract was expiring in 2025. Lyon have since extended the deal to 2026. However, a relegation would change everything.

Now, due to financial constraints, as per L’Equipe, the French club could choose to part ways with Rayan Cherki for around £20.8million. As per the report, Liverpool have again made contact to finally sign the youngster.

The 21-year-old can play as an attacking midfielder and also on the flanks. So far this season, he has netted 2 goals and provided 3 assists in 11 appearances across all competitions. The stats aren’t much to boast about but it should improve significantly when he plays for a better team.

One thing that makes Cherki very special is his ability to play with both feet. This makes him very versatile and he can occupy either flank and shoot with either foot, making him truly unpredictable for opposition defenses.

At the price that he is available at, Cherki would be an excellent addition to the squad. He could provide strong competition to Dominik Szoboszlai in the No.10 role and let’s wait and see how the transfer saga pans out.