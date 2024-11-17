Report – Huge Liverpool offer would be accepted for £66million player

Liverpool, despite their impressive form so far this season, will know that they need to do work in the transfer market going forward.

The Reds have a number of areas in their squad that need reinforcements at the moment.

News – Liverpool talk again to finally sign £20.8million playmaker – Report

Back in the summer, it was no secret that Liverpool wanted to sign a new defensive midfielder. They were heavily linked with a transfer for Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and even now, the club has been tipped to sign him in the upcoming window.

With Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo also being linked with an exit from Liverpool, a spot could open up for a new defensive midfielder in the Reds squad.

One player Liverpool have been linked with recently is Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, Hugo Larsson, who is valued at around £66m and the Bundesliga club are expecting January offers for the player.

Now, as per Sport Bild, both Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on signing a midfielder and they are aware that only a huge offer would convince Frankfurt to part ways with him. Obviously, the German club know the asset that they have in their hands.

Liverpool are casting their net in Frankfurt not just for Hugo Larsson but also for Omar Marmoush, with whom they have been linked extensively. Thus, the Reds could try and negotiate a package deal for the two players together.

Larsson is exactly what the midfield lacks at Liverpool. As good as Ryan Gravenberch has been, signing the Frankfurt midfielder would help release the Dutchman to occupy further advanced roles where he can be even better.

With Arsenal are also interested in the player, Liverpool need to find a way to pip the Gunners to his signature. Let’s wait and see how this transfer saga plays out and if the Reds can reach an agreement for the Larsson transfer in the near future.