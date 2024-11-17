Liverpool have been blessed with having Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah dominating the right wing for the better part of the last decade.

He has been in excellent form so far this season but the 32-year-old might not have long left at the top of the game.

However, it looks like the Reds could sign an Egyptian attacking superstar in the making to replace Salah in the long run. The player in question is Omar Marmoush, who is performing at a very high level for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Marmoush has been putting up incredible numbers in the Bundesliga so far this season. In 16 games across all competitions, he has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in what is truly a coming of age season for him.

Now, as per Christian Falk on The Daily Briefing, Omar Marmoush wants to sign for Liverpool to follow in the footsteps of Mohamed Salah. He said:

“It should be remembered that there’s a big link between Marmoush and Liverpool. It would be a big dream for the player to move to Anfield, especially because of the presence of Mohamed Salah. He would love to be Salah’s successor should his compatriot leave the club – it would mean a lot in his home country. Initial talks have already taken place with the Reds over a 2025 move.”

We had recently covered a story by BILD who had mentioned something similar recently. Marmoush currently earns around £32,000 a week on his current contract with Frankfurt and deserved to earn a lot more considering his numbers.

Although Marmoush is not naturally a right winger, what he brings to the table is versatile quality across the front line. He might not be the like-for-like replacement for Salah but it would be a top addition to the squad regardless.

It remains to be seen how things go forward with the Reds trying to sign the 25-year-old. Other clubs could enter the race and but Liverpool have got the edge as Marmoush wants them.