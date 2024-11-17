Club favorites to secure signing of £150,000-a-week Liverpool star – Report

Back in the summer, Liverpool did not make many moves in the transfer market. The Reds secured the signature of Giorgi Mamardashvili with the view of him being a future replacement for Alisson Becker but loaned him back to Valencia to continue his development.

In the last week of the transfer window, the Reds made an offer to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus on a bargain fee.

Thiago Motta had frozen out the Euro 2020 star out of his Old Lady project and the Anfield side took advantage of a market opportunity.

However, Chiesa’s time at Liverpool hasn’t really worked out as expected. Injuries have prevented him from becoming a key part of Arne Slot’s plans and he could find himself on the periphery once he returns, considering how well the other attackers are playing.

Now as per Quotidiano Sportivo via IotifoInter, Inter Milan are favorites to secure the signing of Chiesa in January, as they look to give him an out from Liverpool.

At his age, the Italian might want to be at a place where he gets regular football, but first he needs to get fully fit.

The Azzurri star currently earns around £150,000-a-week on his contract in England. For that kind of a salary, one would expect to play regularly, even if not as a starter but things haven’t worked out as expected so far.

That said, it is too early for Liverpool to bail on Chiesa. His talent and potential is obvious and with time, he could rediscover the form that made him one of Europe’s most sought after talents back in 2021 after his stellar Euros campaign.

In your view, should Liverpool sell Chiesa to Inter Milan in January?