Liverpool clear to finally agree £50m-£58m signing with player keen on Anfield move – report

Despite failing to strengthen the midfield department in the summer window, Liverpool haven’t halted their search for a new midfielder and have continued to be linked with a few names ahead of the January window.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Ederson have been suggested as potential targets for the Reds, but the duo aren’t the only ones on Arne Slot’s shortlist.

News – Liverpool can easily agree asking fee, could ‘soon’ move for signing

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool have expressed their interest in SL Benfica star, Orkun Kokcu, and the Portuguese club would be open to letting him leave for a reduced fee of around £50m-£58m[€60m-€70m], although he has a £125m[€150m] release clause in his current contract.

CO state that Manchester United are also interested in the Benfica star and Ruben Amorim knows him very well having seen him play for the Eagles during his time as Sporting CP’s boss.

However, Liverpool have a clear advantage over the Red Devils to get the deal done due to the Slot connection.

Kokcu was brilliant at Feyenoord under Slot’s guidance and the Turkish international recently praised him highly. The midfielder even revealed that the Dutchman is like a father figure to him.

It has already been reported that the 23-year-old’s desire is to reunite with his former coach at Anfield and even his father also admitted that Kokcu could join Liverpool to reunite with Slot.

The former Eredivisie star has had a promising start to this season, making seven goal contributions in 12 starts in the Portuguese top-flight and the Champions League.

He is a versatile midfielder as he can play as a DM, CM and AM. In your view, should Slot splash the cash to sign Kokcu for Liverpool?