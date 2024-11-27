Liverpool now ready to offer £50m to finally sign £60m star – Report

Liverpool’s desire to recruit a new deep-lying playmaker is already well-documented. They initially tried to hire one in the last transfer window and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was the primary option.

However, the player eventually decided not to join the Reds in favor of remaining at the Basque club. After failing to secure the Spaniard’s service, Arne Slot’s side opted not to go for any alternative option before the deadline.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool still want a new CDM and remain keen on signing Zubimendi. They are even ready to make a £50m proposal to purchase him in January, but Real Sociedad are prepared to sell him if they receive an offer of around £60m.

It has widely been known that Zubimendi has a £50m[€60m] release clause in his current contract, so, not sure why CO have made no mention of it and discussed a price tag more than the clause.

The report says Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in the 25-year-old as Arsenal are keen on signing him and are also ready to spend £50m to get the deal done in the winter transfer window.

Manchester City have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for Zubimendi but Arsenal and Liverpool are currently ahead of the Citizens in this race.

Liverpool need Zubimendi more than Arsenal

In all fairness, the north Londoners do not need a new DM as they already have Declan Rice and Thomas Partey in the center of the park.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been the first-choice midfield options for Slot thus far this season, while Curtis Jones has been used in this position to give a breather to Mac Allister mostly.

Wataru Endo has completely found himself out of favor, starting only twice this season in the EFL Cup ties against West Ham United and Brighton.

So, adding a natural No.6 in the engine room would be the right decision to maintain their top form as Liverpool will have to cover plenty of games in the second half of this campaign.

Zubimendi has proven his worth in the La Liga and has also established himself as a key player for Spain. For the latest updates on the saga, watch this space.