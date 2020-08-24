Club hope Liverpool will make substantial offer to sign £36million+ winger – Face competition

Last week, The Daily Mail reported that Wolves are ready to sell Adama Traore, who was valued at £70million before the COVID-19 outbreak.

At the weekend, Mirror Sport revealed that Nuno Espirito Santo has been told that he has to sell players to raise funds for incoming transfers. Therefore, the Portuguese manager is prepared to offload the Spanish attacker.

As per the renowned British news source, the Molineux outfit are hoping that the likes of Liverpool and Man City, who are interested in the speedy winger, will make substantial offers to get his signing done in the summer transfer window.

As mentioned in our report from a few days back, the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola really like the 24-year-old attacker, who could make his debut for the Spanish national side next month in the UEFA Nations League.

The Sky Blues have already strengthened their attack by signing a Spanish winger in the form of Ferran Torres. However, so far, Liverpool have not reinforced their offense this summer.

Traore was in fantastic form and helped his team finish seventh in the Premier League last term. His current contract with the West Midlands side will expire in 2023, so, he is not going to come for cheap.

He was hired for a fee of £18million and Mirror Sport claim that now, Wolves value him at more than £36million. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks.