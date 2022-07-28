Liverpool need to improve the depth of their wide attacking positions and the name of Antony has been on their radar for some time.

Reports have indicated that the Merseysiders have made contact with Ajax to sign the Brazilian international but the preference of the player is to move to Man United.

However, Pilip de Brun has recently revealed that the Red Devils have given up their pursuit of the Samba attacker due to the high asking price demanded by the Dutch champions.

With Man Utd backing off, in my view, Liverpool have to hire the services of Antony, who was fantastic in the last campaign for the Eredivisie giants.

Players can get injured and have bad spells and therefore, Liverpool need to have quality in depth to challenge a team as strong as Man City.

The Reds have recently agreed a new deal with superstar playmaker, Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian international is irreplaceable on the right wing but the dilemma at Anfield is that there is no one to cover for the African star if he is injured or out of form.

Last season, in the last 12 Premier League games, Salah only scored 3 goals from open play. Despite his poor form, Klopp had no option in the backup and continued to utilize the winger.

Who will step up if Salah is injured or out of form? Should we expect, naturally central players, Jota, Bobby, Nunez and Carvalho to excel on the right flank? I do not think so.

In such a scenario, a quality right winger must be signed this summer and Antony would be a top addition. The 22-year-old regularly scored and created goals for Ajax in the last campaign.

Remember how the arrival of Luis Diaz rejuvenated Sadio Mane last season? Not only will Antony add to the quality and depth of the department, but the Samba star will also push Salah to do better.

To sign the South American, the Reds will have to splash a lot of cash. As per The Daily Mail, to ward off suitors, Ajax have raised their asking price to £84million.