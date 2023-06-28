Liverpool target, Gabri Veiga, is also on the radar of Italian club, Napoli, and the latest reports are interesting.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Italian champions have been following the Spaniard, who can be lured for 40 million euros (£34.4million).

However, there are many admirers in the Premier League and Napoli are worried that Liverpool will sign Gabri Veiga.

The Rome based media outlet claim the Reds ‘want’ to secure the signing of the 21-year-old creative midfielder, who directly contributed in 15 goals last season for Celta Vigo.

CorSport report the ‘problem’ for Napoli is the ‘competition, even special, from Liverpool’. The Serie A winners continue to hope but signing him is perhaps ‘almost a dream’.

At the moment, Veiga is at the Under-21 European Championships and he featured in all three games as Spain went to top the group.

Despite impressing in the La Liga, the youngster has not started any game in the Euros. Last night, he only played for eight minutes in the contest that ended 2-2 vs Ukraine.

Last week, we covered a story via Corriere del Mezzogiorno stating that the Anfield club have already tabled a contract offer to lure the midfielder from Celta.

Moreover, last night, in another update via The Transfer Room, the Merseysiders are well ahead of their rivals to sign the £34.4million-rated starlet.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.