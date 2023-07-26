Liverpool continue their search for a defensive midfielder and reports indicate that a proven DM in the form of Franck Kessie is willing to move to Anfield.

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), Barcelona hope to close an important sale this week and everything indicates the Ivorian could end up leaving the club.

News – Liverpool secure contract to sign £51.6million player – Journalist

The famous Spanish news source have mentioned that the African star’s next destination will be the Premier League.

Juventus have been interested in luring the former AC Milan play breaker. However, the Bianconeri were only willing for a loan option and Barca want cash now.

Moreover, the 26-year-old himself is not ready to return to Italy and points to the Premier League. MD claim, Kessie is prepared to sign for Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Tottenham, Arsenal or Chelsea.

It is the player’s ‘desire’ to move to a ‘Big Six’ club in England this summer.

Last month, AS revealed the Reds have held talks to lure the holding midfield star, who is valued at around £30m by Barca.

Kessie was a key member of the Rossoneri squad that won the Scudetto under Stefan Pioli in the 2021-22 campaign.

However, he only started seven league games for the Blaugrana, who went on to win the La Liga title last season.

To replace Busquets, the Catalan giants have signed Oriol Romeu and they already have Frenkie de Jong in the No. 6 position. So, the 63-capped Ivorian should leave for regular first team football.

Klopp is after an inexperienced DM in the form of Romeo Lavia but ideally they must bring in a proven quality star like Franck Kessie to replace Hendo/Fab.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £30m to sign the African?