Report – Liverpool prepare raid to secure triple signing

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to make three new signings this summer to help new manager, Arne Slot, challenge on all fronts next season.

The Reds have a pretty settled squad with quality players so the foundation is already in place for the Dutch boss to fight for big prizes straightaway. However, freshening up the squad is always necessary and it appears Slot’s side are planning to do that this summer.

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are looking to make three new signings having let Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Adrian leave the club upon expiration of their contract.

Defence is an area that the Merseyside club are keen on reinforcing with Leny Yoro on their wish-list, but Riccardo Calafiori, Goncalo Inacio and Willian Pacho have all been linked with a move to Anfield in recent times.

FI didn’t reveal what are the exact positions other than defence that Liverpool want to reinforce, but considering they have allowed Thiago and Adrian to leave with Caoimhim Kelleher wanting to move away to play regularly, midfielder and the goalkeeping department are the positions that they are presumably aiming to bolster.

A few midfielders have emerged as serious targets for the Reds with Ederson and Teun Koopmeiners being among them and it remains to be seen whether they eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase any of them over the coming weeks.

Liverpool haven’t been linked with many goalkeepers in this window but Burnley star James Trafford previously mentioned as a potential option.

Hence, given the stature of the Merseyside club, the Englishman would likely be open to moving to Anfield should they formalise their interest.