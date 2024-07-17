Liverpool win race for first signing, wait approval to get deal done – Report

A week ago, renowned journalists revealed that Liverpool are set to sign Rio Ngumoha, who is a wanted youngster in the transfer market.

The teenager is expected to become the first signing of the summer for the Reds but there is one step still left for the deal to be officially completed.

News – Liverpool press hard, £50.4m offer will be accepted for major signing

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have won the race to sign Rio Ngumoha, however, the playmaker’s move to Anfield is subject to Premier League approval.

So, Liverpool are waiting for the PL approval to get the deal done.

For now, the youngster can link up with the U-18 Reds squad but he will only be able to train once the official paperwork has been completed.

The Merseysiders are still looking to secure their first senior signing of the summer under new manager, Arne Slot.

The Dutch coach has stressed that first he will look at the current crop of players and work on the training and then bring in new players, who can improve the squad.

With just a month remaining before the start of the new Premier League campaign, Liverpool should act swiftly in the transfer market to reinforce the team.

The Reds collapsed in the final weeks after leading the PL table for majority of the last campaign. Surely, they need to strengthen the quality and depth of the squad if they are to beat Man City and Arsenal in the title race next season.

In your opinion, who should Arne Slot sign for Liverpool this summer?