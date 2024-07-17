£33.6million star ready to sign for Liverpool with talks held – There’s a twist

Liverpool have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen star, Jeremie Frimpong, this summer with the player ready to move to Anfield, but there’s a twist in the transfer saga as per latest reports coming from Germany,

The Merseyside club are said to be keen on purchasing a new centre-back to reinforce the backline this summer. But, they have also been linked with new wide forwards with Luis Diaz’s long-term future currently uncertain.

However, Arne Slot might now be looking to lure a new right-back as it has recently been reported that Real Madrid have expressed their interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As per Christian Falk, the England international could be open to moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu with his current contract set to expire with Liverpool at the end of next season.

The Reds have expressed their interest in Frimpong following his impressive performances for Leverkusen last season, scoring 14 goals and registering 12 assists in 47 appearances and also guiding his team to win the domestic double.

As per today’s edition of Sport Bild, Frimpong dreams of joining Liverpool, City or Madrid, but his dream clubs have not made any concrete approach yet to sign him.

The German media outlet state that considering the 23-year-old has a £33.6million release clause in his current deal which is due to expire this week, it is looking likely that the Dutchman will remain with the Bundesliga champions.

Ideally, Slot’s side wouldn’t want to let their star man and academy graduate, Alexander-Arnold, leave the club. So, they would be better off keeping hold of the 25-year-old at the club by extending his current contract over signing Frimpong.