Liverpool submit offer to sign decorated player – Decision made

Liverpool have been consistently linked with Adrien Rabiot since the French international’s contract with Juventus expired last month.

Last week, we covered a story via La Gazzetta Dello Sport stating the Reds have more chances than Man Utd to lure the Les Bleus midfielder because he wants Champions League football.

News – Liverpool prepare offer to finally sign £70m-£75m player

However, the latest update is not positive for the Merseysiders.

According to a story published by Tutto Juve yesterday, Liverpool submitted an offer to sign Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer.

However, the 29-year-old midfielder decided to turn the proposal down as he wants to join arch rivals, Manchester United.

The Old Trafford club have been linked with the former Paris Saint-Germain star for a long time and now have a clear opportunity to get him on a Bosman.

TJ claim Rabiot would like to earn a huge salary of around £8.4million a year by joining the team managed by Erik ten Hag.

The Saint-Maurice born midfielder is a decorated star. He won 19 domestic titles with PSG, including 6 Ligue 1 trophies, before joining Juventus in 2019.

Moreover, with the Bianconeri, Rabiot won every major domestic title in Italy and won the Coppa Italia last term before leaving them.

For France, he won the Nations League in 2021 and the silver medal at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Rabiot has bags of experience to reinforce the midfield at Liverpool but it seems he will be heading to Manchester United.