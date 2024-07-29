Discount – Liverpool told £17m-£21m bid will be accepted for playmaker

The transfer window is in full flow but Liverpool haven’t made any new signings yet with the new season less than three weeks away.

Despite that, speculation continues to emerge that the Reds may add some new faces before the end of this transfer window.

News – Liverpool have moved in to sign “talented” £84.5milion star – Report

One area that Arne Slot is seemingly planning to reinforce is the flanks as the Merseyside club have been linked with a few wingers in recent weeks.

Caught Offside has reported that Liverpool have a concrete interest in signing Juventus star, Federico Chiesa and they could formalize their interest soon.

It was previously reported that with Chiesa’s current contract set to expire at the end of next season, the Bianconeri are ready to let him leave and want a fee of around £25m-£34m[€30m-€40m].

However, CO now states that Juventus are open to lowering their asking price and are willing to accept around £17m-£21m.

The report mentions that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also considering purchasing him with the Lilywhites already planning to step up their efforts to acquire Chiesa’s services.

Hence, Liverpool need to overcome stiff competition from their rivals to lure their target to Anfield this summer.

The Juventus star enjoyed a promising campaign last term, scoring nine goals and registering three assists in 33 appearances in Serie A. But, he failed to perform at his best at the European Championships for Italy.

Chiesa is a talented player and could be a useful signing for Liverpool if they purchase him, especially given, he is available in a cut-price deal.

However, having already got Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, Liverpool don’t need to spend more to add depth in this position. Therefore, Slot’s side would be better off exploring options to reinforce other areas of the squad. What do you think?