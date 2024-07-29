“Liverpool consider” – Journalist reveals latest on Reds move to sign £80million star

Liverpool are reportedly looking to reinforce the flanks this summer and one player – who has continuously been linked with a move to Anfield is Newcastle United ace, Anthony Gordon.

It has recently been claimed that the Reds have started negotiations with the Magpies to sign the forward and they are preparing to submit a formal proposal to lure him to Anfield.

Newcastle want a fee of around £80m to sell the Englishman, therefore, the Merseyside club will have to spend a huge fee to acquire his service.

However, reporting on Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano has now stated that Liverpool explored the possibility of signing Gordon last month but Newcastle made it clear that they don’t want to sell their star man this summer.

The journalist further claims that despite fresh speculations regarding Gordon’s move to Liverpool, things haven’t progressed yet and no direct negotiations are ongoing at the moment.

Although Liverpool are still interested in signing him, the Merseyside club consider the financial package too expensive to get the deal done.

Romano said:

“Liverpool tried to explore the Anthony Gordon deal in June as an opportunity but Newcastle didn’t open the door,”

“Despite fresh speculation, I’m not aware of anything new going on – it’s still the same situation. Appreciation remains but no direct negotiations yet, and also at the current conditions Liverpool consider that too expensive. It’s quiet now, but we will see later in the window.”

Gordon showcased his qualities in the Premier League last season, hence he would be a great acquisition for Liverpool if they manage to secure his signature.

However, it now looks highly unlikely that Arne Slot’s side would be able to acquire his services in this transfer window. What do you think, should Liverpool spend £80m to lure Gordon?