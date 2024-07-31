Report – Liverpool ‘continue’ to press to sign £58.9million star by beating Manchester United

With Joel Matip gone, Liverpool have to reinforce their central defense by bring in an experienced center half this summer.

However, it will be fair to say that thus far, Richard Hughes and co. have wasted time in the transfer window when all the rivals have improved their squads.

News – Report – Liverpool plot cash plus player deal to sign £50.5million defender

As per reports in the media, Liverpool are consistently linked with Gleison Bremer and are pressing to sign him.

According to Tutto Juve, Liverpool and Manchester United ‘continue’ to show interest in luring the Brazilian international even though Juventus have indicated that he is not for sale this summer.

Still, the Italian news source claim the Bianconeri could be willing to consider the transfer if they receive a fee of at least £58.9million (70 million euros).

The Samba star has a termination clause worth 60-70 million euros in his contact, which will only become active next summer.

Bremer was the leader of the Juventus backline last season as they booked a place back in the UEFA Champions League.

Moreover, he kept three clean sheets in four Coppa Italia appearances as the Turin side lifted the trophy after beating Europa League champions, Atalanta.

The 27-year-old has made five appearances for Brazil thus far. However, he did not feature in even a single game at the Copa America and the Selecao lost to Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay in the quarter finals.

In Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, the Anfield side already have a solid central defensive setup, but the Dutchman is past his prime and the Frenchman has proved to be injury prone.

Man Utd were able to beat Liverpool to the signing of Leny Yoro. Should Liverpool now pay £58.9million to beat the Red Devils and sign Gleison Bremer?