Marca – Liverpool bidding to sign £46.4m play breaker, who wants Anfield move

Liverpool need to act swiftly in the transfer market with less than two weeks left in the start of the new Premier League campaign.

As per today’s edition of Marca (news image provided below), the Merseysiders’ priority is to get the best out of the players that Klopp signed for the club and talented youngsters coming from the academy.

That is why, the Reds have not been active in terms of arrivals and Slot has been focusing on the current crop of stars.

However, Marca claim that Liverpool are now pushing to secure new players and above all, their aim is to reinforce three key areas.

For central defense, the likes of Guehi and Pacho are on the radar, for the wide offensive position, Gordon and Kubo are linked and lastly, for the defensive midfield role, Liverpool are in the running to secure the signing of Ederson from Atalanta.

At the moment, even though they have offloaded Matip, Liverpool already have depth in the central defense with stars like Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez and Quansah around.

On the other hand, top quality wingers like Salah, Diaz and Gakpo are there and even Nunez and Jota can feature on the flanks.

However, Liverpool have not been able to replace Fabinho as yet. Endo proved to be a decent stop-gap signing after we failed to lure Caicedo, but now it is time to sign a top play breaker.

Ederson was world class for Atalanta in their Europa League winning campaign last term. Enroute to the title, he even proved to be top quality against Liverpool.

The Brazilian international is valued at £46.4million and as per reports last month, he would be willing to move to Anfield.

