Liverpool confident of securing triple transfer raid before deadline – Report

Liverpool are the only Premier League club who haven’t made a new acquisition so far this summer with the new season less than two weeks away.

It has recently been reported that the Merseysiders will accelerate their efforts to reinforce the squad this week and will table the first concrete bid soon.

News – Not Gordon – Liverpool backed to agree £100m fee to finally sign £112m star

Now, Football Insider reports that although Liverpool are quiet in this window, they are ‘very active’ and are working on multiple deals simultaneously.

Liverpool are considering strengthening three positions with the centre-back, the midfield department and the flanks being among those and they are confident that they will be able to bolster all of those areas.

Additionally, they will also look to purchase a new goalkeeper if Caoimhim Kelleher leaves the club with the Irishman keen on joining another Premier League side to play regularly.

Newcastle United ace, Anthony Gordon, is a player Liverpool are willing to sign to reinforce the wide forward position with the player keen on moving to Anfield.

But, the Magpies are desperate to keep hold of him, so the player could go on strike to force a move to Liverpool.

On the other hand, Liverpool are said to be interested in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Atalanta’s Ederson to bolster the other two positions.

However, Newcastle have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Guehi, therefore, it won’t be straightforward for Slot’s side to lure him to Anfield.

Hence, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can eventually manage to strengthen all of their intended areas of the squad before the end of this window.