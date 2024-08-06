Liverpool tipped to agree signing of “brilliant” £50million star

Liverpool haven’t made a concrete approach to sign a new player so far this summer but they could reportedly accelerate their efforts to bolster the squad this week.

David Ornstein has recently revealed that the Reds have decided to prioritize signing a defensive midfielder and are pursuing a player outside of the Premier League.

However, speaking on ESPN recently, ex-Liverpool star, Don Hutchison has urged his former club to sign a new left-back following Andy Robertson’s injury-plagued campaign last term.

The Scotsman states that Liverpool have a pretty strong squad at the moment but they could do with adding depth in the left-back position and Wolverhampton Wanderers ace, Rayan Ait-Nouri would be an ideal option as he is a ‘brilliant’ player.

He said:

“I’ll tell you who I would sign for Liverpool – I’ve been championing this for the last two years – is Rayan Ait-Nouri, the left-back at Wolves.”

“If Andy Robertson is struggling for injuries, he could compete for that left-back berth. I think he’s a brilliant young player and I think that’s what they need. They’ve got good players across the back, but they need a little bit of cover.”

Wolves want around £50m to sell the African, therefore Liverpool will have to splash a big chunk of their transfer budget to purchase him.

Ait-Nouri has showcased his abilities in the Premier League in recent years, hence he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they secure his signature.

But, it has been suggested that Arne Slot wants a new centre-back and winger along with purchasing a new midfielder this summer.

So, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will listen to Hutchison’s advice and make a move for Ait-Nouri to bolster the left side of the defense as well.

At the moment, the Merseysiders already have Greek international, Kostas Tsimikas, to cover for Andy Robertson.

In your opinion, should Liverpool spend £50m to sign Ait-Nouri?