Report – Liverpool ready to move to sign £70m player from Londoners

Although Liverpool haven’t made a new signing so far this window, they have continuously been linked with numerous players over the last few weeks.

It has been suggested that the Reds are looking to strengthen three key positions before the deadline with the defense being among those.

News – Marca – Liverpool bidding to sign £46.4m play breaker, who wants Anfield move

Crystal Palace ace, Marc Guehi has been mentioned as their primary target but it has recently been reported that Newcastle United are looking to rival the Merseyside club in this race.

Now, it has been reported that the Magpies are currently the frontrunners to sign Guehi from the London club but Liverpool are ready to move to beat Eddie Howe’s side in this race.

The Eagles reportedly value the 24-year-old at around £70m but the Anfield club could be willing to include Joe Gomez to lower the valuation.

Although the Englishman played a key role for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, Slot is seemingly open to cashing in Gomez as it was previously reported that Liverpool offered the defender to Newcastle in a part-exchange deal to lure Anthony Gordon.

Nevertheless, Guehi has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League and following that, he played a pivotal role for England in the European Championships and helped his country reach the final before losing to Spain.

The Three Lions star is still just 24 and is yet to reach his prime. He possesses all the necessary attributes to become a top-class player in future hence he would be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

What do you think, should Liverpool move in to sign Guehi?