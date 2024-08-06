Report – Liverpool snub £51m midfielder to press and sign versatile star after talks held

Liverpool are yet to secure a single signing to reinforce the squad this summer and they must act fast to complete deals before the window closes this month on August 30.

As far as the midfield is concerned, the Merseysiders have been linked with a number of talented stars and are now in favor of signing an experienced player for cheap.

A few days ago, reports in Italy suggested that Liverpool are going to make an offer to sign Teun Koopmeiners, who is valued at £51m by Atalanta.

However, more recently, Tutto Juve have covered a story and stated that Liverpool have snubbed Koopmeiners to secure the signing of Adrien Rabiot on a Bosman.

The Bianconeri will be extremely delighted with the decision made by the Anfield club as Koopmeiners is their main target to replace the Frenchman, who departed the Turin club after expiry of his contract last month.

Rabiot is a versatile talent, who can effectively play in the defensive and creative midfield roles and TJ claim Arne Slot could offer him the ‘ideal environment to maximize his defensive and attacking capabilities’.

As per recent reports, Rabiot has held talks with Liverpool and wants a salary package of around 15 million euros per season to move to Anfield.

The 29-year-old has played over 450 games in his club career and has already earned 48 caps for the senior national side.

So, the Les Bleus star has ample experience under his belt, he is tall and strong, however, he is neither the most agile midfielder and nor a robust tackler.

In your view, is Adrien Rabiot good enough to be a hit in the Premier League for Liverpool?