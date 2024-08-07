Report – Liverpool prepare offer for ‘immediate’ signing with club willing to lower asking fee

Liverpool need to strengthen multiple departments in the summer transfer window but are now focusing on a position that does not really need immediate reinforcement.

The Merseysiders have lost third choice goalie, Adrian, but have two top class shot stoppers in the form of Alisson and Kelleher.

News – Liverpool believe they’ll secure signing of £75million player – Report

Still, reports in the Spanish media indicate that the Reds are willing to splash the cash on a new goal keeper.

Back in June, we covered a story stating that Liverpool are at the forefront to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Now, as per Superdeporte (news image provided below), Liverpool are ‘preparing’ an offer to sign Mamardashvili from the La Liga side in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish media outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders want an ‘immediate purchase’ but would send the player back to the Los Che to spend the next season on loan.

The Anfield club are looking to lure the 23-year-old to eventually replace first choice goalie, Alisson, who after winning every major title under Klopp, could be enticed by other projects.

Liverpool are expected to face competition from Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid, who want Mamardashvili to replace Slovenian legend, Jan Oblak, in the goal at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Superdeporte claim Valencia value their prized asset at 40 million euros but in recent weeks, they have shown willingness to lower the asking price to 35 million euros.

Mamardashvili made 37 league appearances for the Mestalla outfit last term, conceded 41 goals and kept 13 clean sheets.

The young shot stopper was impressive at the European Championships as Georgia reached the Round of 16 in Germany, only to be defeated by eventual champions, Spain.

Alisson will turn 32 later this year, in your view, should Liverpool replace the Brazilian with Mamardashvili?