“Green light” – Liverpool have approval from two parties to secure signing – Journalist

With less than two weeks left in the summer transfer window, Liverpool are the only club in Europe’s top five leagues not to secure any signing.

The Reds led the Premier League table for majority of the last campaign but then crumbled in the final few weeks. For them to challenge for the title this season, Arne Slot must be backed with top signings.

News – Liverpool have to finally agree £46.4million signing of midfielder before deadline this month – PG view

For now, the closest Liverpool are to signing a player is goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardasvili, and even if the deal is sealed, he will not be featuring for the Anfield side in the current campaign.

If the latest update is anything to go by then Liverpool have the approval from two parties, but they still need to reach a key agreement to secure the signing of the Georgian international from Spain.

Renowned journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has claimed that the Reds have reached an agreement with the shot stopper, moreover, they have also received the go-ahead from Bournemouth to complete the signing so that the player can feature on loan for the Cherries this season.

The Italian expert said on the Here We Go Podcast:

“This is not a deal for this summer but a deal for summer 2025 with Mamardashvili to go to Bournemouth (on loan) and then to Liverpool in summer 2025. They are still working on that one. They have an agreement with Mamardashvili, they have the green light from Bournemouth to proceed,”

“Now, Liverpool and Valencia are in negotiations. We know at Valencia there is Peter Lim who is really tough in negotiations, similar to Atalanta in Italy. It is always difficult to negotiate with these clubs.”

Thus far, the 19-time English champions have not been able to meet the asking price of 40 million euros set by Valencia and the advisers of the Euro 2024 star are pressing hard to ensure a final agreement is reached between the clubs.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.