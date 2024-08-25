Report – Liverpool close to signing one target, the other is close to agreeing personal terms to snub Anfield move

Liverpool are attempting to sign not one but two Georgian stars in the form of Mamardashvili and Kvaratskhelia, who proved to be brilliant at the European Championships in Germany.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are close to completing the signing of one of the two players.

News – Talks held – Liverpool line up last minute deal to finally sign £40million star

As per today’s edition of The Star, Liverpool are closing in to sign Mamardashvili with move already at an advanced stage. However, they may not be able to land Kvaratskhelia.

The British media outlet have mentioned that the Napoli playmaker, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, is now close to agreeing fresh personal terms to stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, were eager to lure the 23-year-old winger and even failed with a reported offer of more than £100million.

Now, Kvaratskhelia says no to a move to Liverpool after former Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, insisted him to stay with the Naples based side. The Star claim the new contract is close.

In contrast, Kvaratskhelia’s national team-mate, Giorgi Mamardashvili has already accepted all the terms to sign for Liverpool and only variables are left before the deal can be officially announced by the Reds and Valencia.

The Anfield club already have Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo for the left wing position, on the other hand, even Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have featured in the LW role whenever needed.

Hence, there is no dire need to add another left winger in the form of Kvaratskhelia. Instead, Arne Slot should be allowed to sign a center back and a defensive midfielder before the closure of the summer transfer window.

What do you think?