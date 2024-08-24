Star has ‘accepted’ all the conditions to secure move to Liverpool – Journalist

With less than a week left in the summer transfer window, Liverpool are yet to complete a single signing to reinforce the first team.

As per reports in the media, they are closing in to lure a top quality shot stopper but even he will not be immediately joining the club this summer.

News – Versatile “big talent” to sign for Liverpool

As per Fabrizio Romano, Giorgi Mamardashvili is very close to finally securing a move to Liverpool in a deal that will see him stay with current club, Valencia, on loan this season.

The renowned Italian journalist claimed that the Reds and the Los Che have agreed an initial fee worth 35 million euros plus addons and the deal has sell-on clause. As per our report citing Super Deporte, the bonuses are worth 2.5 million euros and the future sale clause is 10 percent.

Romano told GMS:

“The player (Giorgi Mamardashvili) has already accepted all the conditions (to join Liverpool), financially and from a technical point of view. Now, it’s on the club.”

Financially, the 23-year-old goalie will get a major boost in his salary as it has been reported that he will treble his wages to join the Merseysiders.

Mamardashvili is set to get his wish to stay in Spain for another season before moving o Liverpool. However, on the field, he is not having a great time in the La Liga.

In the opening fixture, Valencia suffered a defeat at the hands of Catalan giants, Barcelona. On the other hand, last night, the Georgian conceded three goals as Celta Vigo won the contest to send Baraja’s team to the bottom of the table.