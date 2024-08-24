Report – Liverpool have the edge to secure signing of £51.5m versatile star

There is only a week left to go in the transfer window this summer and Liverpool are yet to make a signing despite being linked with a few players in the past couple of weeks.

This season is the beginning of a new era under Arne Slot and the most likeliest thing for the Dutch coach could have done is make a signing or two to send out a statement.

However, the former Feyenoord boss has so far managed with the team Jurgen Klopp has handed over to him.

This transition from Klopp to Slot so far has been as smooth as a baton transfer during a relay race in the Olympics with the players seemingly buying into the the Dutch’s ideologies almost immediately. Despite all this, the Reds are still looking at opportunities to sign players this last week.

Now, as per a TeamTalk exclusive, Liverpool could hijack Juventus’ deal for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and have the edge in securing his signing. It works in the Reds’ favour that Atalanta would prefer selling the 26-year-old abroad.

We covered a story earlier this month revealing that Arne Slot wanted to bring the Dutch midfielder to Anfield and Atalanta was asking for around £51.5m to sell the player.

Subsequently, there was another story that we covered revealing that Atalanta would prefer to sell Koopmeiners to Liverpool.

Juventus, despite being in advanced talks to sign the 26-year-old are yet to close an agreement as they want to pay the transfer fee in installments.

Liverpool on the other hand have the ability to pay the entire fee upfront considering they were willing to pay Martin Zubimendi’s release clause in one go.

A versatile midfielder, if Liverpool can pull off this hijack, he would be a great addition to Slot’s team. Koopmeiners could seamlessly slot into the double #6 role in the Dutch coach’s tactical system and complement Alexis Mac Allister perfectly.

Even if Liverpool were to make one summer signing, a transfer like Koopmeiners would be perfect. Let’s see if the Reds can pull off a hijack in the coming days.