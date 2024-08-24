Liverpool plot eleventh hour raid to sign £50m player to replace £45m star – Report

Liverpool fans might have been waiting for their first signing of the summer for quite a long time but it looks like the club might be planning on an excellent last week in the transfer window. The Reds have been linked with a few players in recent days.

The most exciting aspect of all this as a Reds fan is that most of the players they are being linked with are extraordinary options.

News – Report – Liverpool have the edge to secure signing of £51.5m versatile star

It shows that the club is clear that even if they make on signing this summer, it has to be worth it.

Now, as per Football Insider, Liverpool ploting an eleventh-hour raid to sign talented Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie to replace the exit-bound Joe Gomez. The versatile English defender is heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa.

Gomez is valued at around £45m by Liverpool and these funds could help the club make a big transfer before the end of the window. It’s not like the Reds are short of funds either this transfer window considering they were willing to immediately pay Martin Zubimendi’s release clause of 60 million euros.

We covered a story around three days ago revealing that the defending Bundesliga champions were willing to accept around £50m to sell Hincapie this summer.

A typical, modern-day defender who is brilliant on the ball, both in terms of passing and driving out from defence, Hincapie would add a dimension to Slot’s team that is insistent on playing out from the back. A left-footed centre-back could be crucial to open up angles for them.

Having not spent any money so far this summer, Liverpool can afford to go big to land Hincapie. The centre-back region looks thin especially in the event of Gomez leaving.

It remains to be seen if Bayer Leverkusen let the Ecuardorian leave so close to deadline day. The next few days could be crucial in determining how this transfer saga pans out.