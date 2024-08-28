Liverpool making moves, prepared to pay release clause to sign La Liga player – Report

After remaining quiet for the majority of this window, Liverpool have finally made the first acquisition this summer by signing Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

However, the goalkeeper will stay at Mestalla for a season-long loan as he is signed as a long-term replacement for Alisson but the Brazilian is set to remain as the first-choice option at Anfield this term.

Liverpool are seemingly looking to add a few more new faces before Friday’s deadline and bolstering the wide areas is on their agenda.

Caught Offside states that Mohamed Salah has entered the final year of his current contract and talks regarding a potential new deal are currently at the preliminary stage. So, the Merseyside club are exploring options as a potential replacement for him and have already started making moves behind the scenes.

Real Sociedad star, Takefusa Kubo is at the top of Liverpool’s shortlist and as per reports in Spain, the Reds are even prepared to trigger his £50.5m[€60m] release clause to secure his signature. But, the Japanese has so far decided to prioritize staying at Reale Arena just like Martin Zubimendi did.

Salah is the talismanic figure for Liverpool and is irreplaceable at the moment hence Kubo won’t get much game-time this season if he were to join before Friday’s deadline.

Therefore, it is justifiable that he is willing to stay at Real Sociedad, instead of joining the Reds but he could change his stance if Salah leaves Liverpool at the end of this campaign.

