Report – Liverpool well placed to finally sign star after offering £150,000 a week deal last month

Liverpool might have been largely inactive in the recently concluded summer transfer window but one player that they spent a lot of time was their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi.

Arne Slot was keen on signing the Spanish midfielder this summer.

The Reds squad lack the presence of a natural #6. Yes, they do have Endo but the Japanese midfielder is getting on with age and isn’t a reliable option to have. He can be a good presence off the bench but cannot be trusted as a starter week in and week out.

As per Give Me Sport, Liverpool have not given up on their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi and are well-placed to sign the talented Spanish midfielder in 2025. Despite failing in negotiations just last month, the Reds want to keep trying.

Liverpool offered Zubimendi around £150,000 a week to make this transfer happen in the summer transfer window. A season later, one would expect the 25-year-old’s stocks to only move upwards rather than downwards.

Zubimendi’s attachment to Real Sociedad is well documented. The Spanish midfielder recently had this to say about his relationship with the club:

“La Real is my life for me, I think I’ve spent half my life there. A large percentage of what I am is part of Real Sociedad, it’s my life.”

Liverpool are right in their decision to keep pursuing Zubimendi. It is an area of contention in the squad that is yet to be addressed and for the style that Arne Slot is implementing, there aren’t better options in the market than the 25-year-old.

Maybe, things might turn out differently next summer. Having spent yet another season with Sociedad, Zubimendi might be tempted by the prospect of transitioning to a bigger club. Regardless, we will not know the answers until at least the next window and let’s wait and see how it goes.