Liverpool ready, expected to agree terms in few months with “impressive” star – Report

Liverpool didn’t make any major additions this summer as they have decided to keep faith in their current group of players.

The Reds certainly have a very strong squad and their bright start to this season is the perfect example of that. So, Liverpool’s prime task at the moment would be to keep hold of their big stars.

With Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk entering the final year of their respective contracts, extending their deal should now be the priority over the next few months.

According to Football Insider, all three of those players can agree on a pre-contract with foreign clubs in January if the situation remains like this.

So, Liverpool are desperate to prevent that and are now willing to open contract talks with Salah, who following his impressive start to this campaign publicly admitted that he could leave the club next year.

The Egyptian is reportedly expressed his desire to stay at Anfield privately, therefore Liverpool are expecting that they will be able to reach a resolution before the end of this year.

There isn’t anything new to talk about the impact that the 32-year-old has made for the Merseyside club after joining from AS Roma back in 2017.

He has once again enjoyed a stellar start to the season and was excellent against Manchester United last weekend, helping his side win the game 3-0 and was involved in all of those goals. Following the fixture, Slot heavily praised the “impressive” African superstar.

Salah is still one of the best players in the world and hasn’t shown any sign of physical decline yet, therefore it would be the right decision to keep hold of him by tying him down to a new deal.