Liverpool told £12.6m fee and £162,000 a week deal will immediately seal signing – Report

The transfer window might be well and truly over but Liverpool still continue to be heavily linked with a transfer for one of their summer targets.

The star is currently out of contract meaning the Reds can still sign him should they want to.

The player in question here is Adrien Rabiot. The 29-year-old was a part of Juventus last season but the two parties did not reach an agreement on a contract renewal, thereby making the Frenchman a person in control of his own destiny.

Despite several clubs being linked with a move for him this summer, he continues to be without a team. La Gazzetta Dello Sport revealed earlier this month that the Merseysiders made a move to sign the free-agent midfield ace.

As per Calcio Mercato suitors have been told that a wage package of around £162,000 a week and a signing-on bonus of £12.6m is demanded by mother-agentm Veronique. Hence Liverpool need to match that to immediately secure a transfer for Adrien Rabiot.

It must be remember the Reds paid £12.6m to Juventus to sign Chiesa, who is taking home around £115,000 a week at Anfield. Should they pay Rabiot more to finally improve the midfield?

The Frenchman has the experience of playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus where he won every major domestic title.

Hence, a move to Liverpool is unlikely to be daunting. He has also represented France at the highest level and has been a regular starter for Didier Deschamps.

However, in the recent international fixtures, the manager did not select Rabiot and sent him a clear message that he needs to find a club quickly to return for the Les Bleus.

Should Liverpool sign Rabiot, they will not be looking at him as a starter. Off the bench and in games where there is a need for rotation, the former Ligue 1 star, despite his expensive demands would be a good squad option.

Let’s wait and see if the club makes a move for him in the coming days.