Liverpool have to agree £68m fee to finally sign player who wants Reds move

Liverpool were looking to reinforce the wide areas this summer and Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon was heavily linked with a move to Anfield. He ended up staying with the Magpies.

Along with the NUFC star, the Merseyside club were also interested in Eberechi Eze and were said to be looking to make an offer to lure him with the winger open to moving to Anfield.

They eventually didn’t make a concrete approach to hire his services before the deadline and instead opted to sign Italian international, Federico Chiesa late in the window.

MEN reports that Eze has a £68m release clause in his current deal and it will be re-activated next summer. So, considering he still has three years left in his current contract, Palace are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation.

Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish has recently revealed that they are ready to cash-in on their top stars as the players have ambitions to play at the highest level like in the Champions League and they aren’t at that level at the moment.

Therefore, Eze could be available next year and in that case, Liverpool could finally manage to secure his signature should they formalize their interest and pay the £68m release clause. Parish said:

“We want to be playing in the Champions League. The reality is we don’t right now. That’s what players want to achieve in their career and we respect that and we respect the fact that sometimes we’re going to be a pathway to that.”

The 26-year-old has proven his worth in the Premier League in and has also secured his place in the England squad.

In the current campaign, so far the versatile attacker, who can play in the left-wing position and the attacking midfield role, has netted 2 goals in 4 appearances for the Eagles.

Eze would be an expensive acquisition if Liverpool purchase him next summer and having already got Luis Diaz, Chiesa and Cody Gakpo at their disposal, the Reds don’t need to make a move for a new left-sided forward unless they cash-in on any of the current options. What do you think?