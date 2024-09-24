Liverpool ‘move’ in for signing, club ready to sell for ‘much less’ than £50m – Report

Liverpool have enjoyed a solid start to this season from a defensive point of view as they have only conceded twice in six games in all competitions, keeping four clean-sheets.

They have been the best team defensively in the Premier League thus far and Arne Slot has managed to this feat without adding any new reinforcements at the back this summer.

Still, the Reds must sign a new defender next year with Virgil Van Dijk’s future currently hanging in the balance at the club.

Numerous center-backs have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent times with Marc Guehi being among them. Sevilla star, Loic Bade is reportedly on their radar as well.

Now, as per yesterday’s version of Diario AS (news image provided below), the headline states ‘Liverpool move to Bade to replace Van Dijk’.

The Madrid based media outlet have mentioned that the 19-time English champions have the ‘greatest interest’ in signing the French defender as they actively press to lure a replacement for Virgil, who will be out of contract next year.

The 24-year-old recently signed a long-term contract with Sevilla and the release clause was raised from £35m to £50m. AS claim that in the coming months, the Andalusian side are ready to cash in on their asset for a fee ‘much less’ than £50m.

The report says Stuttgart and AS Roma expressed their interest in the Frenchman this summer and submitted formal offers worth £17m, but the moves did not materialize.

Bade is a 6ft 3in tall defender – who is quick, strong and brilliant in the air. Moreover, he is comfortable playing out from the back. He hasn’t made his senior debut for Didier Deschamps’ France squad yet but helped his country win the Silver medal at the Olympics this summer.

Bade could be a wise long-term replacement for Van Dijk if Liverpool purchase him. However, the Dutchman is still one of the best center-backs in the world and Slot should not allow him to leave just yet, that too on a Bosman.

