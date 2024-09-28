Liverpool to press hard to secure signing of £58m-£67m midfielder – Report

Arne Slot was keen on signing a new CDM and Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad emerged as his priority target.

However, the Spaniard rejected a move to Anfield to stay with his boyhood club and Liverpool didn’t make a move for any alternative option.

It has been reported that the Reds are still looking at options to reinforce the midfield and although they were turned down by Zubimendi, he is still on the radar.

Now, Liverpool have seemingly started lining up alternatives and as per Caught Offside, Hugo Larsson of Eintracht Frankfurt is once again in the lime light and they have been monitoring his development closely.

The Reds were even linked with the young midfielder early in 2024. Liverpool’s scouts were in attendance to watch him in action recently against Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach and they were ‘hugely impressed’ by what they saw.

So, having been impressed by the 20-year-old, Liverpool will press hard to lure him to Anfield. Frankfurt have no intention of letting the Swedish starlet leave as they believe the player has the potential to reach the very top.

Larsson still has four years left on his current contract and the Bundesliga side are in no rush to sell, but if they are forced to cash-in on him then as per CO, they would demand around £58m-£67m [€70m-€80m].

The report claims Arsenal have also registered their interest in signing him, while Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are in the race as well.

He is comfortable playing in both CM and DM roles. He has started six games in all competitions this season, scoring twice and registering a solitary assist.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £58m-£67m to sign Hugo Larsson?