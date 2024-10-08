Journalist – Liverpool have to “overpay” to secure signing of £90million star

Following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, it was thought that Liverpool would sign a new center-back. However, they did not lure anyone to reinforce the backline.

After Joel Matip’s departure this summer, it felt Liverpool would finally step up their efforts to sign a new defender. Still, no one arrived to improved the department, in fact, we also offloaded Van den Berg.

News – Report – Liverpool £50m offer could be accepted after drop in valuation

Now, with Virgil van Dijk’s future currently uncertain, Liverpool will need to lure a new left-sided CB to replace the Dutchman if he eventually leaves the club as a free agent next summer.

Numerous names have been linked with the Anfield side with Everton star, Jarrad Branthwaite, on their radar. The Merseysiders are reportedly preparing to table a bid to purchase him with the defender willing to move to the Reds.

Now, speaking on GiveMeSport, transfer journalist, Ben Jacobs, has claimed that Liverpool will have to significantly “overpay” to secure Branthwaite’s service.

The Reds usually don’t overpay for their targets and walk away but they’ll have to scrap their usual transfer plan to lure the Everton star to. Jacobs said:

“If you look at how Liverpool do business, how they come to a valuation – and how they often walk away when there is no value to be had – Branthwaite, on paper, doesn’t feel like a very Liverpool deal. They would have to significantly overpay on his market valuation.”

Everton wanted around £90m to sell Branthwaite this summer and considering he still has almost three years left on his current deal, the Toffees will be in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation next year.

Bearing in mind the fierce rivalry between the two Merseyside clubs, Everton would be unlikely to want to sell Branthwaite to Liverpool and not at least for a discount fee.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for the youngster this summer and even submitted multiple official proposals but they didn’t match Everton’s valuation. Hence, a deal eventually didn’t happen.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to strengthen the central defense?