Report – Liverpool willing to sign £37.5m player to replace £18.2m a year star 

As much as Liverpool fans won’t want to face the day, it isn’t long before the Reds have to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian superstar has been one of the best players in the Premier League for the better part of the last decade.

However, Salah is 32 and is in the final year of his contract with the club. Although he is still performing at a very high level, should he choose not to sign a contract extension, it would be time to say goodbye to the Egyptian at the end of the season.

Now, as per Sky Germany, Liverpool have identified Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi as a potential replacement for Salah and could try and make a move for him. We have already covered a story on the German via Bild.

Moreover, Team Talk have also confirmed the Reds’ interest and mentioned that the player is valued at around £37.5m.

Should Liverpool sign Adeyemi to replace Salah?

Adeyemi is widely regarded as one of the biggest young talents in the world. The 22-year-old will be an incredible addition to the forward line and is capable of playing in multiple offensive positions.

He might not be similar to Salah in terms of playstyle but he is good at what he does and has directly contributed in 10 goals (5 goals and 5 assists) in 8 apps for BvB this term.

Salah currently earns around £18.2m a year at Liverpool. He is their highest-paid player and with merit. This season, he has been one of Arne Slot’s most important star and filling his shoes is set to be a daunting task.

Adeyemi might not have grown at Dortmund as one would have envisioned him to but his talent is there for everyone to see. Working with someone like Arne Slot could help the German bring the best out of his game and become more consistent.

With players like Federico Chiesa in the ranks, the Italian winger can take over the spot of Salah if he leaves Liverpool while Adeyemi grows into the new role. Arne Slot seems to have a clear succession plan for the 32-year-old and let’s wait and see how it pans out.